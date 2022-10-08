Wigan businessman's relief at being cleared of stalking after justices say accuser's evidence was 'totally discredited'

By the end of his trial at Bolton Magistrates’ Court, justices had thrown out all four charges against Tim Barton, saying they did not believe the claims his accuser or her mother had made.

The chair said: “All of their evidence was totally discredited under cross-examination.

"We are of the opinion that there is no evidence that could be used to support a safe conviction.”

Tim Barton back home

The 45-year-old of Holden Walk, Pemberton, had been charged with stalking, breaches of a non-molestation order and common assault.

The complainant was neighbour Jayde Shaw who accused Mr Barton of breaching a non-molestation order by shining a laser at her CCTV and sending her an anonymous threatening letter.

She alleged he harassed her by following her in his car, stalking her at her workplace and playing loud music outside her home. And she also claimed Mr Barton assaulted her by grabbing her arm.

Mr Barton denied all the offences. At trial it was put to Miss Shaw by the defence that she had not been truthful to the police, having previously changed statements to them and had doctored evidence to accuse Mr Barton of numerous incidents of harassment.

CCTV evidence showed Miss Shaw blaring offensive music directly outside Mr Barton’s house: an allegation she had made against him without supporting evidence.

A number of messages sent by Miss Shaw to Mr Barton were said to be of a highly offensive nature and Miss Shaw accepted she had sent these.

Miss Shaw had also claimed Mr Barton had sent her an anonymous letter containing racist language.

She stated she was disgusted by the use of a racist slur in the letter, but the defence provided evidence of Miss Shaw forwarding content with the same racist slur to Mr Barton.

There was no supporting evidence before the court that Mr Barton had used any racist language.

Miss Shaw was also able to identify a symbol in the letter as having an alternative meaning which was not recognised by others in the court.

It was put to Miss Shaw that she sent the letter to herself and fabricated the allegation against Mr Barton. The magistrates concluded Mr Barton did not send the letter.

At the conclusion of the prosecution case the defence made a submission that there was no case to answer.

The magistrates agreed, saying it had been so discredited that the defence did not have to advance a case.

The case was therefore dismissed against Mr Barton and he was acquitted on all charges.

After the hearing he said: “This has been a very difficult year.

"I have had to live somewhere else for 12 months which has been very tough for me in terms of my relationship with my partner, my work and even looking after my dog.

"I am just glad the truth is finally out there. This has all been very damaging to my reputation and now I just want to get on with my life.