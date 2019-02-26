Wigan cafe suffers 'devastating' break-in

Masked thieves smashed their way into a Wigan cafe before helping themselves to a haul of cash.



Sarah Clarke and Stella Dixon, owners of Deli-icious in Bryn, arrived to open up this morning (Tuesday), to discover their cafe had been ransacked overnight.

Sarah Clarke (right) and Stella Dixon, from the Deli-icious cafe, who had a break-in last night.

After reviewing CCTV, they discovered two thieves had smashed their way through the front door with a large rock, before helping themselves to a substantial amount of cash.

CCTV images shared on the business' Facebook page show two dark-hooded figures - who they suspect are two young males - creeping through the premises and trawling for cash.

Sarah, who runs Deli-icious with sister Stella Dixon, said: "We are devastated. We have been in this area for 13 years. We moved here about three months ago, but only moved 100 metres or so from where we had been. We are proud of our community, so this is really upsetting."

A post on the deli's Facebook page said: "Unfortunately we have arrived at the shop to find we have been broken into.

Two masked figures ransack Deli-icious in Bryn

"We have got more CCTV images that we will put on and the police have been contacted. If anyone did see anything in the Landgate/Bryn area please let us know."

Despite the devastating blow, the owners refused to be defeated. She insisted the deli would remain open today, and that they working hard on fulfilling orders such as a large buffet for a funeral service.

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed they were called to reports of a break-in at the Link 25 business park shortly after 7am on Tuesday morning.

An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing, although no arrests have yet been made.

The deli owners have released CCTV stills from the overnight raid

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.