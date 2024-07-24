Wigan car dealership burglar jailed while accomplice awaits his punishment
Two men have pleaded guilty to burglary at a car dealership in Wigan.
Barry McGuire, 52, of no fixed address, and Wayne Raftry, 52, of Beech Hill Avenue, Wigan, intended to steal from Josh Houghton Motors, on Great George Street, on July 17.
Raftry has been jailed for nine weeks and ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.
McGuire was remanded on conditional bail until a sentencing hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court on September 13.