Wigan car meet fears sparks police dispersal order
Not for the first time the meet – which would involve people driving vehicles dangerously – has been predicted to take place on Westwood Way: the new A49 bypass. But in the past officers have only imposed legal instrument on specific streets in that area.
A statement issued by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “A dispersal order is in place for the Wigan borough from mid-day Saturday May 10 for 24 hours.
"This in relation to information received regarding a possible car meet on Westwood Way, Wigan later today.
2There will be a police presence to enforce the order and positive action will be taken against any individual driving dangerously, carelessly or in an anti-social manner.
"Action includes having vehicles seized and prosecution.
"The order gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour.
"Officers can issue persons a notice to leave the area immediately.
"Failure to comply with the notice can lead to arrest.”