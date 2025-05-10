Wigan car meet fears sparks police dispersal order

By Charles Graham
Published 10th May 2025, 12:44 BST
Police have taken the unsual step of putting in place a dispersal order covering the entire Wigan borough today (May 10) as part of plans to thwart an illegal car meet.

Not for the first time the meet – which would involve people driving vehicles dangerously – has been predicted to take place on Westwood Way: the new A49 bypass. But in the past officers have only imposed legal instrument on specific streets in that area.

A statement issued by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “A dispersal order is in place for the Wigan borough from mid-day Saturday May 10 for 24 hours.

"This in relation to information received regarding a possible car meet on Westwood Way, Wigan later today.

The Wigan streets included in the dispersal orderThe Wigan streets included in the dispersal order
The Wigan streets included in the dispersal order

2There will be a police presence to enforce the order and positive action will be taken against any individual driving dangerously, carelessly or in an anti-social manner.

"Action includes having vehicles seized and prosecution.

"The order gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour.

"Officers can issue persons a notice to leave the area immediately.

"Failure to comply with the notice can lead to arrest.”

