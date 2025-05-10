Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police have taken the unsual step of putting in place a dispersal order covering the entire Wigan borough today (May 10) as part of plans to thwart an illegal car meet.

Not for the first time the meet – which would involve people driving vehicles dangerously – has been predicted to take place on Westwood Way: the new A49 bypass. But in the past officers have only imposed legal instrument on specific streets in that area.

A statement issued by Wigan and Leigh Police – GMP on social media read: “A dispersal order is in place for the Wigan borough from mid-day Saturday May 10 for 24 hours.

"This in relation to information received regarding a possible car meet on Westwood Way, Wigan later today.

The Wigan streets included in the dispersal order

2There will be a police presence to enforce the order and positive action will be taken against any individual driving dangerously, carelessly or in an anti-social manner.

"Action includes having vehicles seized and prosecution.

"The order gives officers additional powers to deal with anti-social behaviour.

"Officers can issue persons a notice to leave the area immediately.

"Failure to comply with the notice can lead to arrest.”