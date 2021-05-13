Wigan car vandal accused failed to turn up at court

Matthew Smith faces eight charges of causing criminal damage to cars on March 22, 2019 in Standish.

Although the bill for one of the vehicles is not yet known, the overall cost for the victims has been estimated to be in excess of £5,000, Wigan magistrates heard.

Damaged were a Ford Mondeo, Range Rover, Nissan Duke, Vauxhall Astra, Peugeot, Mercedes, Ford KA and a Vauxhall Astra.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

The 48-year-old, formerly of Pepper Lane in Standish and more recently of Colyton Road, Chorley, denied all charges when he appeared in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court almost a year after the spate of incidents.

Matters were then delayed due to the pandemic and a trial date of August 26 last year was set, but Smith did not appear and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Months went by until he was finally traced and a new May 2021 date for the trial was set, but now after the latest no-show a new warrant has been issued by the justices.