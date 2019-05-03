Wigan car wash worker sexually assaulted female customer

A Wigan car wash worker has been jailed following a vile sexual attack on an unsuspecting customer, leaving her with serious mental health issues.

Nikolas Lakatos was working at the Wash 4 U car wash in Orrell last June when he preyed on a woman who was having her car cleaned.

The scene of the attack, carried out by Nikolas Lakatos

The 22-year-old, originally from Slovakia, fled the country after being arrested and bailed, but was apprehended when he returned.

The court heard how at around 3pm on June 11, Lakatos struck up a conversation with the victim when she dropped her vehicle at the Orrell Road business.

After speaking with her for a short time he touched her leg and then moved his hand up her leg and inside her underwear.

Shocked and upset, she moved away from him and got back in the car. Lakatos followed his victim and tried putting his hand back on her thigh.

Nikolas Lakatos

It was then that one of his colleagues noticed what he was doing and called him away.

The victim was then able to escape and drove away.

She explained to prosecutors how the ordeal has left her with anxiety and depression and how she tried to commit suicide.

“Since the time of the incident I am a completely different person,” she said in her victim impact statement.

Following the incident Lakatos, whose last recorded address was Edgmont Avenue in Bolton, returned to Slovakia for months before being apprehended on his return.

He pleaded guilty to sexual assault.

During a sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court earlier this month he was given a 10-month jail sentence for sexual assault.

He was also give one month which he must serve consecutively for a breach of bail.

Lakatos will now be on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.