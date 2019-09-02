Wigan charity box thief is now behind bars

A man spared jail for stealing charity boxes from a Wigan takeaway is now behind bars after a shoplifting spree.

Darren Kay, 38, of Scholes, had been given an eight-week suspended sentence by justices last month for the callous theft of collection tins.

But when he re-appeared before Wigan justices it was to admit more acquisitive crimes: the theft of £84 worth of chocolate from Poundland, £70 worth of underwear from the same store 13 days later and £32 worth of make-up from Wilko another six days after that in August.

He was given a 12-week sentence for the new thefts but must also now serve the eight weeks that were originally suspended.

Kay must also pay a £122 surcharge.