Wigan child porn pervert spared jail

A Wigan man who downloaded pornographic images and videos of children as young as three years old has avoided a jail term.



Colin Hoyle, of Crompton Street, had previously pleaded guilty at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to three sample charges of making indecent images of children, after police found more than 50 disgusting images and photos on his laptop.

Because of the seriousness of the crimes he had then been committed by the local justices to Bolton Crown Court where a judge has now imposed a two-year community order.

He must complete 100 hours of unpaid work, and had imposed on him a 40-day rehabilitation order and a sexual harm prevention order. The defendant was also told that he must regularly sign on the Sex Offenders’ Register for the next five years. Failure to complete these orders would see him back in court facing further charges

The hearing was told Hoyle was caught as part of a Greater Manchester Police operation which involves the investigation into individuals using peer-to-peer file-sharing software in order to access and offer to share indecent images of children via the internet.

Expert officers from GMP’s Sexual Crime Unit executed a search warrant at his home on a Sunday in June last year and seized a Packard Bell laptop computer belonging to Hoyle.

After carrying out technical searches on it at laboratory, the hearing was told that a total of 51 vile images of child abuse were found, more than half of which fell into the most serious of the three categories currently described by law.

Prosecutors said that police recovered internet history revealing that Hoyle had searched for terms including “prime jail bait” and “schoolgirl”.

They explained how he had also looked for locally-sourced images and had searched for “Wigan schoolgirls”.

Magistrates had been told that when police asked him during questioning if he had an interest in children? he replied that there must be “something there”.