Wigan child rapist was delivering aid to vulnerable families during the pandemic

Richard Moore is beginning a 19-year jail term after admitting to vile historical child abuse crimes committed in the 1980s and ’90s.

Ex-navy, he had much more recently offered his services at Wigan’s Armed Forces Hub, involving distributing aid to those in need.

One of those who worked with him contacted Wigan Today after learning of his conviction and sentencing, saying that he should have undergone criminal record checks and that he was cagey about handing over personal details.

Richard Moore helping out at the Armed Forces Hub in Wigan

However, the hub says that he was not one of their volunteers but an independent businessman and so there was no vetting requirement. He was also supervised.

The caller said: “There is no way this man should have been anywhere near vulnerable families and children. He should’ve been DBS checked.

"Moore was there for a year from when the pandemic started in 2020 and he refused to give his licence details so he could be put on the insurance to drive either. It’s sickening to think what he did.”

Jailed: Richard Moore

A spokesperson from the Armed Forces Community HQ, said: “During the Covid-19 pandemic, Armed Forces Community HQ CIC, in partnership with Wigan Council, became a logistical support hub to help with the pandemic response.

“Mr Moore was not a volunteer at the HQ, he did, as an independent business owner, attend the facility to help with food parcels and essential provision to offer community support in a supervised capacity.

“Active volunteers at the HQ are subject to a recruitment process with requirements checked by the disclosure and barring service.

“The news of these despicable crimes has come as a complete shock to our team and our thoughts are with those affected.”

A Chester Crown Court judge handed down a sentence of 19 years plus a year on extended licence after Moore, of Park Crescent, Wigan, pleaded guilty to the rape of a girl under 16 and two counts of indecently assaulting a girl under 14.