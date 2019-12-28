Wigan church ‘assault’ trial date is set

A man has denied a double assault at a Wigan church.

Tony Gingell, 38, is accused of assaulting Christian Hilton and Nathan Cooper at St George’s in Water Street. Wigan justices heard the pair were working at the church when they were approached by Gingell who wanted to access homelessness services available there.

Tess Kenyon, prosecuting, then said that Gingell is alleged to have punched both of them.

Gingell, of Warren Close, Atherton, pleaded not guilty to two charges of assault. Nick Lloyd, defending, said that Gingell has since obtained part-time work.

The case was referred for trial on February 24. Gingell was granted bail with conditions that include not going to the church and not contacting Mr Hilton and Mr Cooper.