Winstanley College is appealing for information after bikers “deliberately” vandalised its sports pitches.

The centre shared a photograph of those involved and the damage caused as part of a post on Facebook on Friday afternoon.

It said: “Yesterday at around 4.15 pm, two individuals on motorbikes entered the college grounds and deliberately vandalised the sports pitches. They were seen accelerating onto the pitches before braking sharply to cause as much damage as possible.

"When approached by staff, they exited the site via the farmers' fields towards Billinge. We are grateful to the member of the public who assisted.

Winstanley College wants to find these bikers

“If you have any information about those responsible, please message the college. Any details, no matter how small, would be greatly appreciated.”

Wigan St Jude’s ARLFC has also had problems with bikers damaging its pitches and is now aiming to raise £12,000 towards the cost of new fencing to keep vehicles off the grass.