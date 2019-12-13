Wigan community hub crowd funding after break-in

A community group is preparing to launch a crowd-funding campaign after thieves smashed their way into its headquarters.

Volunteers at the Chapter One Tea Rooms in Hindley were devastated to find offenders had left a trail of devastation at the community facility run by Crisp Communities CIC and stolen hundreds of pounds in cash.

A specially-adapted till which the not-for-profit group uses to enable Wiganers with additional needs to take part in its work had also gone.

Altogether the offenders got away with around £600 and the project’s work phone.

The thieves had also smashed a large window to gain entry to the former Hindley Library building on First Avenue and damaged a number of other items as they ransacked the place.

Crisp Communities CIC says it will now turn to the public for help replacing the till, with the drive for donations expected to go online this weekend.

The community interest company also said the response to the break-in from the Hindley community after the news was put on social media was “overwhelming”.

The team at the ex-library have also rolled up their sleeves to continue supporting the community and are determined not to be deterred by being targeted by criminals.

Crisp Communities CIC director Sam Broxton said: “It was a big mess when two of our volunteers walked in on Monday morning.

“We had our Christmas funds in the till which would have boosted our resources for the New Year. We thought it would be safe.

“For us as a community interest company what has been taken is huge.

“However, the support has been overwhelming. We put a little post on Facebook and I’ve never seen so many people sharing, liking or offering to drop chocolate oranges off for our Christmas appeal.

“It just shows what our community is made of, which is really nice.

“The volunteers have kept us going. They’re still smiling, still running the sessions. They haven’t let it stop them. We’ve brought the tearoom into the library and are just continuing to run it there.”

The break-in happened some time between last Sunday evening and Monday morning when the damage was discovered.

Sam also thanked Wigan Council, saying the town hall had arranged within a couple of days for the shattered panes of glass to be replaced.

Dozens of messages were left on the tearoom’s Facebook page offering support and sharing anger and disgust at the theft.

One comment said: “This is just so sad to read that they would stoop so low. This place is a beating heart of the community.”

Another said: “You feel so sad and angry after all the hard work people from Hindley do for the benefit of others.”

Anyone with information can ring police on 101 or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.