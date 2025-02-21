Wigan community policing on film 1898 to 2008

By Charles Graham
Published 21st Feb 2025, 04:55 BST
Our police officers have been much photographed in Wigan over the decades. Sometimes it’s in the aftermath of serious crimes or other incidents but, more often than not, it’s when they’re out in the community, helping and getting to know their public better. Sporting ventures, cheque presentations, awards and events all feature.

This collection of pictures from the Wigan Today archives, many not seen for years, cover a century, beginning in the late Victorian era.

1. Wigan police in the community 1898 to 2008

. Photo: STAFF

2. Lisa Walker, aged five, from Blackrod, has a surprise encounter with Sgt John Fairclough of the Police Underwater Search Unit at the National Waterways rally at Wigan Pier in 1983

. Photo: Frank Orrell

3. Pictured at Wigan Police Station are officers and staff who were taking part in a sponsored bike ride in memory of a colleague who died from lung cancer, with sponsors from Asda and Ember Latham. They are: Mark Bell (Asda Home Shopping Manager), Neil Shacklock, (Resource Management), Andy Pickles (CID), Mary Parkinson (Asda Warehouse Manager), Glenn Davies (Resource Management), Ray Holland (CID), Sgt John Dickinson, Mandy Hitchen (Accident Clerk), PC Sue Bridges and Insp Ian Kennedy

. Photo: GARY KELMAN

4. Some 4,000 visitors decended on Wigan Police HQ during its open day in 1974

. Photo: submitted

