Wigan councillor's warning over phone scammers

A councillor has urged residents to be aware of suspicious phone calls which could be scams.

Coun Paul Collins, who represents Shevington with Lower Ground, spoke out after several constituents feared they had been targeted.

He said: “I have received several enquiries from residents regarding possible telephone scams, including from where people call you claiming to be computer engineers from major IT companies asking to take control of your computer, to people claiming to be from your energy supplier or bank etc asking for unique account or personal identification information etc.

“Banks and other organisations will never ask you for passwords and PIN numbers etc and if you ever feel suspicious about a call, then hang up and call the company yourself using their contact details from one of your energy bills or a bank statement to make sure you are talking to your actual supplier.

“Unfortunately, there are people out there whose aim is to target unsuspecting, often vulnerable, victims in order to steal their hard-earned funds, which can amount to large sums of money and can cause a lot of upset and problems rectifying the situation afterwards.”

He urged people to contact Action Fraud at www.actionfraud.police.uk or by calling 0300 123 2040.

Information about avoiding fraudsters is available at www.ageuk.org.uk/information-advice/money-legal/scams-fraud