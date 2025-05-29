A Wigan independent councillor has been told who has made attack claims against her – and she vigorously denies it.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Maureen O’Bern first took to social media nine days ago to reveal that CID had rung to inform her that she and her husband were being investigated over allegations of common assault.

The high-profile member of Wigan Council’s opposition and her partner have today (May 29) gone to the borough’s police headquarters where further details have emerged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was confirmed that the allegations relate to events at the end of a full council meeting at the town hall on January 22 when she and Coun James Paul Watson tried to introduce a motion condemning rape gangs.

Coun Maureen O'Bern

Many members walked out because there is, these days, a 9pm cut-off point for debate and the attempt to bring the motion was timed out.

As that happened there were remonstrations from opposition members.

Coun O’Bern said: “Myself and my husband were interviewed at Wigan Police station earlier after allegations of common assault were made against us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Just want to update people that our accusers were two female councillors with a male councillor as a witness. I won't name them.

"They accused us of being in their faces, invading their space, shouting with spit coming out of our mouths (which apparently constitutes battery).

"All this is untrue. I did speak to them to say I thought it was disgraceful that Labour women councillors would walk out on someone trying to put a motion forward about the rape and torture of poor vulnerable working class girls who they should be supporting.

"I made no threats, I certainly didn't spit in their faces and neither did my husband.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun O’Bern voiced frustration that the investigation had only been brought now when CCTV evidence of the meeting, that she claims would have cleared them, will have been wiped. She also alleged political motivations behind the accusations.

She said that officers informed her that they would be in touch at a later date if charges are to be brought against the couple.

She said their solicitor doubts they will. Coun O’Bern thanked those who had shown support during the inquiry.

After the time-out on January 22, councillors were brought back to the council chamber two days later to conclude the meeting and to vote on two motions which missed out on the Wednesday.

And they voted unanimously, without debate, to accept Coun O’Bern’s motion.