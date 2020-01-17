Wigan couple avoid jail after admitting to child pornography charges

A Wigan couple have avoided jail after admitting to child porn charges.

William Brown-Stewart, 64, had been accused of making an indecent image of a child and his 75-year-old partner Kenneth of distributing one.

A Bolton Crown Court hearing was told that, acting on information, police executed a search warrant at their home in Pool Street, Poolstock, on January 23 2018 and electronic devices and computer equipment were seized.

William Brown-Stewart was given a 12-month prison sentence suspended for 24 months and a 30-day rehabilitation activity requirement and Kenneth Brown-Stewart was given a nine-month jail term suspended for 24 months and 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement.

Both were hit with 10-year sexual harm prevention orders and ordered to sign onto the sex offenders’ register for 10 years.