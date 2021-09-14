Wigan couple fiddled more than £5k in benefits

A Wigan couple have admitted to fiddling more than £5,000 in benefits.

By Post reporter
Tuesday, 14th September 2021, 4:34 pm

Justin Lythgoe, 46, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to three counts of failing to notify the authorities that he had received credits of £967, £1,207 and £317 in 2019 while knowing he wasn’t due the payments.

Melanie Sharrock, 33, and from the same address, admitted to fraudulently keeping payments of £1,301, £317 and £1,207 that same year.

The hearing was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 29.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

