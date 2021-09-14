Wigan couple fiddled more than £5k in benefits

Justin Lythgoe, 46, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to three counts of failing to notify the authorities that he had received credits of £967, £1,207 and £317 in 2019 while knowing he wasn’t due the payments.

Melanie Sharrock, 33, and from the same address, admitted to fraudulently keeping payments of £1,301, £317 and £1,207 that same year.

The hearing was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 29.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court