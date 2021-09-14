Wigan couple fiddled more than £5k in benefits
A Wigan couple have admitted to fiddling more than £5,000 in benefits.
Justin Lythgoe, 46, of Laburnum Grove, Beech Hill, stood before Wigan justices to plead guilty to three counts of failing to notify the authorities that he had received credits of £967, £1,207 and £317 in 2019 while knowing he wasn’t due the payments.
Melanie Sharrock, 33, and from the same address, admitted to fraudulently keeping payments of £1,301, £317 and £1,207 that same year.
The hearing was adjourned for the preparation of pre-sentence reports until September 29.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.