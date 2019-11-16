Wigan couples fined £1,100 each for truant children

Two Wigan couples who failed to make sure their children didn’t skip school have been hit with bills of more than £1,100 each.

Adele Culshaw and David Fairhurst were among a number of parents appearing before Wigan and Leigh magistrates this week accused of not preventing their children’s truancy.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

But the pair from Salisbury Avenue, Hindley, were hit particularly hard because there were two of them accused of the offence and neither turned up for the hearing.

As a result the parents, whose boy had been bunking off classes at St Edmund Arrowsmith High School in Ashton, were each fined £440 and also hit with court costs and victim surcharges, bringing the total bill to £1,168.

There was a similar story for Stephen Greyo and Debra Whittle, of Christopher Street, Ince, too after the case of failing to send their son to St Jude’s RC Primary in Worsley Mesnes was proved in their absence.

But accusations that Gail and Anthony Deane, of New Street, Platt Bridge, didn’t ensure their child attended St Edmund Arrowsmith, were withdrawn.

A further case against Whitney Morris, of Acacia Crescent, Beech Hill, was adjourned to the same court on December 9 due to the defendant’s personal details changing. She denies the charge that she failed to make sure her daughter attended Beech Hill Primary School.