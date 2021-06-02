Wigan court bans uninsured driver who was under influence of cannabis
A motorist found to be under the influence of cannabis was not insured, Wigan justices heard.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:36 pm
Callum Nelson, 22, of Prospect Street, Tyldesley, pleaded guilty to the offences and was banned from driving for 12 months.
A fine, contribution to victim services and another to the court mean he also has £239 to stump up.
