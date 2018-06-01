Wigan crime den ordered shut

Magistrates have ordered visitors be barred from a Wigan property which became a haven for local offenders and anti-social behaviour.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard how neighbours’ lives had been made a misery by the goings-on at the Kitt Green Road address tenanted by Danielle Liptrot.

The most serious incident on a recent bank holiday weekend involved a “riot” in which more than 20 people “were running amok”.

The bench agreed to Wigan Council’s request to ensure only a limited number of people can visit the flat for the next three months.

The order bars anyone other than Liptrot, her mother Linda and her boyfriend John Leach as well as members of the emergency services and local authority employees being at the property.

Representing the town hall, local authority solicitor Susan Taylor told the court: “There have been incidents of criminal and anti-social behaviour and the property has been visited by known drug users and members of the criminal fraternity. The tenant is not able to control their presence.

“Neighbours have reported drugs being dealt through the downstairs window into the garden area and there was a massive riot during a bank holiday weekend where there was an influx of drugs and alcohol and assaults on neighbours.

“This was loutish, yobbish behaviour. Since the notice has been served it has gone quiet at that property.

“The ongoing activity has caused and continues to cause a serious nuisance to local residents and the visitors aare having a negative effect on the neighbourhood and its surrounding families.

“The order is necessary to prevent disorder reoccurring.”

The order covers the whole of the flat as well as the front and back gardens. Tenants living upstairs in the building will be able to access the outdoor spaces.

Bob Toppin, representing Liptrot, said she did not object to the order being made.

Magistrates also adjourned a bid for a closure order at Linda Liptrot’s address on Anson Place in Marsh Green.

The notice period was extended to prevent problems until that matter returns to Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on June 13.