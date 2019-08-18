Wigan criminal’s sentencing delayed for the third time

A Wigan man caught red-handed with a stolen safe containing thousands of pounds has had his sentencing pushed back for the third time.

Shane Ledwith, of Kings Road, Golborne, will find out his fate at the end of the month after his sentencing hearing was adjourned this week.

Third sentence delay for Wigan criminal

The 36-year-old has already pleaded guilty to receiving stolen goods, handling stolen goods and two counts of possession of class B drugs.

After appearing in front of magistrates earlier this year, Ledwith was committed to Bolton Crown Court to receive his sentence but there have been several delays.

The court has already heard how in the early hours of the morning on March 29, a safe containing £8,000 was stolen from Haydock Park Pro Shop at the golf club.

Following a short investigation, around three hours later at 5am, officers were led to Douglas House in Scholes, where Ledwith was found with the safe on the floor next to him. He also had a small block of cannabis on him and a wrap of amphetamine.

Ledwith was also charged with handling stolen goods following the theft of an Audi TT from Hatton Fold in Atherton.

Residents at the address called police reporting that the car had been stolen in the early hours of the morning. It was finally found on May Street in

Golborne on August 8 with false plates on it. Ledwith’s fingerprints were found on items inside the car and on the false plates.

He was remanded in custody until sentencing on August 27.