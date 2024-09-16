Wigan cyclists urged to register their bikes as police and council hold special event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Wigan cyclists are being encouraged to register their bikes so they can be traced if stolen.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police officers were on Market Place, in Wigan town centre, on Monday to record details of bicycles in case they are targeted by thieves.

It was part of the launch event for Our Town Week, which was also attended by Wigan councillors and council representatives.

More bikes can be registered at Scholes Precinct on Friday, while there will be further police activity in the town centre and Scholes throughout the week.