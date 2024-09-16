Wigan cyclists urged to register their bikes as police and council hold special event
Wigan cyclists are being encouraged to register their bikes so they can be traced if stolen.
Police officers were on Market Place, in Wigan town centre, on Monday to record details of bicycles in case they are targeted by thieves.
It was part of the launch event for Our Town Week, which was also attended by Wigan councillors and council representatives.
More bikes can be registered at Scholes Precinct on Friday, while there will be further police activity in the town centre and Scholes throughout the week.