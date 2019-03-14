Wigan dad abused ex-partner outside school after learning of her relationship with his stepdad

A dad verbally abused his ex-partner and sent offensive emails after learning she had started a relationship with his stepfather, a court heard.



Lisa Palmer took her five-year-old son out of school and moved houses after being harassed by her ex, Sam Marron.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court heard they split in September, but problems started when Marron, 25, heard about the relationship.

He verbally abused her on January 31, when they were taking and collecting their own children from school.

In other incidents, he punched her car window and threw a pot of paint at her door, the court heard.

He was warned about contact with her on February 16, but sent offensive emails on February 19 and 21.

In a statement read to justices, Ms Palmer said she had changed her son’s school as she was worried Marron could approach her again.

Marron, of Swan Lane, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to harassment between January 31 and February 21 and criminal damage to a door and window worth £150 on February 22.

Kathryn Lloyd, defending, said Marron said he “lost his head” after discovering Ms Palmer’s new relationship.

She said: “When his ex-partner was pregnant, she finished the relationship and there were no issues then. That was in September last year. He managed the breakdown of that relationship well.

“The baby was then born. He went to see the baby and when the baby was two days old, he was made aware he was not to see the baby again because she was now in a relationship with Mr Marron’s stepfather.”

She said Marron, who has a five-year-old daughter and works as an HGV driver, was also upset after learning Ms Palmer was selling items belonging to him.

James Fagan, chairman of the bench, told Marron: “We understand the provocation and everything else. You really did go over the top with the whole thing.”

He handed down a four-week curfew from 9pm to 6am and told Marron to pay £85 costs and £85 victim surcharge. A 12-month restraining order was also imposed.