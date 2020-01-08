Wigan dad faces murder trial next month after death of his baby daughter

Preparations are well under way for the trial of a man accused of murdering his baby daughter.

Daniel Ashurst, 33, has previously entered not guilty pleas both to a charge of murdering 14-month-old Hollie Ashurst and an alternative lesser one of being responsible for her manslaughter.

It is alleged he fatally attacked the tot at their home on Fleming Court, Shevington, on February 28 last year.

A pre-trial preparation hearing was held at Manchester Crown Court yesterday relating to the case.

The trial is on course to begin on Monday, February 3 and is expected to last for 10 to 15 days.

Medical staff called police after Hollie was taken to hospital with head injuries and despite their best efforts, she died the following day.

A post-mortem examination by a Home Office pathologist later concluded that she had died from head injuries.

At the time of her death, Hollie’s mum Leanne said: "Hollie was my dream come true. She was such a bright, smiley, happy little girl and was everyone’s ray of sunshine.

"Hollie brightened everyone’s day and was an inspiration and never unhappy."