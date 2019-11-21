Wigan dad in coach tragedy - sentence delay

Sentencing of the former boss of a Wigan coach firm, who admits to a health and safety failing which led to an employee being crushed to death, has been adjourned.

Beech Hill dad of three Wayne Lannon died in June 2017 while carrying out repairs to a double decker which had broken down outside Chester Zoo.

It is believed a jack gave way as he worked underneath it. The 46-year-old was working for Higher Ince-based FE Finch Coaches, whicgh had taken a school trip to the attraction.

Cheshire Police said the Crown Prosecution Service concluded that no criminal charges would be brought over the death and that the matter had been passed to the coroner.

But after two-year probe by the Health and Safety Executive, it charged 78-year-old Brian Finch, of Arbour Lane, Standish, with failing as an employer to discharge general health, safety and welfare duty to an employee, under the Health and Safety at Work Act.

Finch has already pleaded guilty to the charge and was due to be sentenced at Crewe Magistrates’ Court this week. But after a morning of legal discussions, it was agreed that the hearing should be postponed until December 12.