A dad from Wigan, who was left unable to work due to the severe psychological injuries he suffered as a result of being sexually abused as a child, has seen his compensation award raised from £3,300 to more than £195,000 after a legal appeal.

It comes after his lawyers challenged the initial award offered to him by the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority (CICA), a government-run organisation which assesses compensation claims for blameless victims of crime.

The man, now 35, says he “opened up wounds two decades old” when reporting the abuse he suffered to police in 2020.

He said he did so as he realised he had to speak out about what had happened to him to begin to tackle the demons he has lived with, suffering from severe post-traumatic stress disorder and social anxiety.

Despite the alleged attackers not being prosecuted due to a lack of evidence, he was advised by support workers at the We Are Survivors charity in Manchester, which provides counselling, advocacy and other services for male survivors of sexual abuse and rape, to apply to the CICA.

Having initially been offered just £3,300, he contacted Hudgell Solicitors, specialists in challenging offers from the CICA and appealing on behalf of claimants.

They secured a specialist medical report which confirmed he had been left with a permanent mental injury and filed submissions stating he should be eligible for loss of earnings payment up to retirement age, given his permanent psychological diagnosis.

This was agreed by the CICA and who offered the increased settlement of just short of £196,000.

The victim, who was aged between 10 and 12 when the abuse happened to him from 1999 to 2001, said: “I was born into a family with a history of abuse running through it.

“It had happened to my nanna, to my mother, and then I was a victim myself.

“It robbed me of my chance to make a good start in life.

"I was given no chance as a child because of who I was and the family I was in.

"I was damaged from being a young boy, and it wasn’t until I was almost 30 years old that I was able to talk fully about it.

“I had gone to the police when I was 14, but I struggled then to say what had happened to me, so nothing happened at that time.

“This may sound strange, but one day I had a dream which basically helped me to find the courage to speak out and tackle the demons.

“When I went to the police in 2020, I found I was able to recall things in more detail than I had done all those years before.

"It was like I’d shut that part of my life off in my mind, and I had opened the door to it again.”

He added: “It was far from easy, but I’d say it has been a healing process. It has helped me understand who I am, and I have had to do this to be able to look forward.

“Although there weren’t prosecutions, it has been a very important thing that I have done.

“I believe I’ve stopped the chain of abuse in my family, I’ve tackled the demons by opening up wounds which were two decades old, and I’ve been through something of a healing process which has also given me the chance to provide for my daughter, as I’ve lived on benefits as I simply cannot focus on work.

“This will help me move forward. I’ve had to focus my life on dealing with what happened to me, doing the best to keep my mental health as good as it can be, and looking after my daughter.

“This process of claiming compensation has done that as it has brought recognition of what I went through, and made a positive impact on others.”

The man said he hopes that by sharing his story, others who have suffered sexual abuse in their childhood years, will be encouraged to come forward to.

He said: “I think there must be so many people who bury horrific childhoods in part of their minds that they don’t want to go back to.

"These are people who have been let down by the system. I should have been taken into care.

“It has been therapeutic in some ways to speak out and seek help. Although there were no prosecutions, I was praised by the police for speaking out.

“I am really thankful to the legal team at Hudgell Solicitors for helping secure the final settlement, which is what I feel I deserve as it will help me provide stability for my daughter.”

Tracy Thames, of the CICA claims team at Hudgell Solicitors, said: “We were pleased to be able to secure such a substantial rise in the compensation amount offered by the CICA for our client, recognising the extent of his permanent psychological injury, which has prevented him from being able to work all his adult life.

“He suffers from PTSD, social anxiety and panic attacks, severe flashbacks and nightmares and has had suicidal thoughts in the past. It has been a difficult life for him and this needed to be reflected in the damages award.

“Although there was never a conviction with regards to the allegations, the CICA is able to offer compensation if the crime has been reported to the police and there is enough evidence to suggest a crime was committed – even if there wasn’t enough evidence to prosecute.

“That is essential in cases like this, as it enables people to come forward and speak openly many years after being abused, at a time when they are ready to do so in adult life, and to pursue the compensation they are entitled to.”