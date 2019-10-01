Wigan dad told magistrates he didn't receive important speeding letters because of his young son

A Wigan dad told magistrates that he did not receive important speeding letters because of his young son.

John Robinson, of Langham Road in Standish, appeared in court this week charged with speeding and failing to give information about who was driving his car.

The 65-year-old was caught speeding on Parbold Hill back in January.

He told the bench that his nine-year-old son gets upset if he does not receive mail so he gives him “junk mail” to open and the fines must have got mixed up in the pile.

He was ordered to pay £188 in costs and fines and was given three points on his licence.