Wigan dad who kicked his wife is banned from contacting her

A crack cocaine-using dad who kicked his wife has been banned from contacting her for a year.

Wigan justices heard Richard and Jodie Farinha, who have a daughter aged seven, have had a “toxic” 12-year relationship during which they separated but then reunited.

Wigan and Leigh Courthouse, where the hearing took place

Prosecuting, Tess Kenyon said that in November Farinha’s behaviour changed and his wife suspected he had started taking drugs again.

She was said to be drunk when she returned home in Leigh from the pub on January 18 and he asked for money. Ms Kenyon said Mrs Farinha refused and he “kicked off”.

He kicked the top of her thigh, causing her to cry, and she called the police.

In a statement read to the court, Mrs Farinha said: “I’m ashamed and I’m gutted that my daughter will have to come home and find out what her father has done.”

Farinha, 35, initially denied assault by beating but changed his plea to guilty before a trial began.

A probation officer told the court Farinha said he had relapsed into using crack in the months before the offence. He disputed his wife’s claim that he had taken drugs before the attack, but said he took diazepam afterwards.

The officer said he was now living with his parents in Ellesmere Port, was in a new relationship and claimed to have been abstinent since the offence.

Asad Khan, defending, said Farinha was not wearing shoes when he kicked his wife and did not cause injury. He said the relationship had been “on the rocks for some time” and he did not oppose a restraining order application, as he did not want to reunite.

Mr Khan said: “He realises the two are not good for each other. It’s a toxic relationship. They each have issues with their own vices.”

The bench imposed a 12-month community order, with 30 rehabilitation activity days and 80 hours’ unpaid work. He must pay £50 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £150 court costs. A 12-month restraining order was imposed banning contact with Mrs Farinha except via solicitors, social services or family court orders to arrange child contact.