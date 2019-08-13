Wigan dangerous driving case sent to crown court

A man accused of driving dangerously has chosen to have his case heard by a judge and jury.

Lewis Jennings, 24, of Borron Road, Newton, indicated he would be pleading not guilty when he went before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he drove a Citroen Berlingo van dangerously on Liverpool Road on Saturday June 8.

A charge of driving without due care and attention was withdrawn by the prosecution.

While the bench offered to hold a trial in the magistrates’ court, Jennings elected for the case to be sent to the higher court.

He was remanded on unconditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on Wednesday, September 4.