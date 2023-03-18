Wigan Department for Work and Pensions employee face multiple charges of fraud
A Wigan civil servant has been accused of repeatedly awarding herself benefits to which she wasn't entitled.
By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read
Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to face nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while an employee of the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.
She is being prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.