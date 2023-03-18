Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to face nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while an employee of the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is being prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.

The hearing was told that the DWP was defrauded by Barlow over a three-month period in 2021

The crimes are alleged to have taken place at regular intervals between May and July 2021.