News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
21 hours ago International Criminal Court issue arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin
1 hour ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
1 hour ago Heathrow Airport Easter strike: Staff will walk out for 10 days
1 hour ago Jurassic Park actor Sam Neill opens up on blood cancer diagnosis
3 hours ago Comic Relief raises £34 million in star-studded night of comedy
3 hours ago The Wire and John Wick actor Lance Reddick dies aged 60

Wigan Department for Work and Pensions employee face multiple charges of fraud

A Wigan civil servant has been accused of repeatedly awarding herself benefits to which she wasn't entitled.

By Charles Graham
Published 18th Mar 2023, 12:30 GMT- 1 min read

Susan Barlow, 47, of Warrington Road, Ince, appeared before borough magistrates to face nine charges of illegally processing universal credit claims for herself while an employee of the Department for Work and Pensions in Wigan.

Read More
Police display haul of illegal tobacco after a series of Wigan borough shop raid...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is being prosecuted under the 2006 Fraud Act, the charges accusing her of "dishonestly abusing her position" when she should have been working in the interests of the DWP, not against them.

The hearing was told that the DWP was defrauded by Barlow over a three-month period in 2021
The hearing was told that the DWP was defrauded by Barlow over a three-month period in 2021
The hearing was told that the DWP was defrauded by Barlow over a three-month period in 2021
Most Popular

The crimes are alleged to have taken place at regular intervals between May and July 2021.

The case was adjourned until April 19, before which Barlow is on unconditional bail.