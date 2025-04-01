Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Wigan police officers were assaulted as they attempt to arrest a man in his 30s during a call out to a domestic-related incident.

The suspect lashed out, punching officers, leaving one with reddening to the eye and the second with bruising and a cut to an arm.

Police had been called to a report of an on-going domestic threat at a home in Lowton on the evening of Monday March 31.

The man is put into the back of the van by police

The victim had received threats to both herself and her property, and was in fear that the suspect could arrive any moment, as he’d indicated he was travelling to the address.

Officers attended the location and located a man matching the description outside the homein his car.

While seeking to arrest the suspect, he became aggressive, lashing out - punching one of the officers - and continued to resist.

Back-up arrived, and the man was arrested on suspicion of two counts of assault on an emergency worker, criminal damage, child neglect and drugs offences.

While the victim involved in the initial call out didn’t want to proceed with prosecution, the quick response ensured that she could be safeguarded from harm and a swift arrest could take place.

The man remains in custody and investigations are ongoing.

Det Chief Insp Sarah Bell from Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan district, said: "Responding to domestic incidents is an absolute priority for us, these situations can be among the most distressing and potentially dangerous calls we attend, and we take them extremely seriously.

“Our officers are committed to protecting vulnerable victims, providing vital support, and ensuring their safety during what is often the most difficult time in their lives.

“What is also completely unacceptable is the assault on our officers who attended this incident. These officers were simply doing their job - protecting those at risk. They put themselves in harm's way to keep others safe, and violence against them will not be tolerated.

“We will continue in our commitment to supporting victims while taking appropriate action against perpetrators. We want victims to know that we are here for them, we will listen, and we will act to keep them safe."