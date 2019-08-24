Wigan domestic abuser spared jail term

A Wigan man has been given a 16-week suspended prison sentence after admitting to a domestic violence attack.

Adam Bond, 30, of Kendal Road, Ince, had previously appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to assaulting Cara Fleming by beating on May 25.

Explaining why a custodial sentence was imposed, the bench said: “The defendant carried out a sustained attack including punching in the face. The offence was also committed in a domestic setting with a child present.”

The sentence was suspended so Bond could “address issues around thinking skills, substance misuse and mental health.”

He was given a 12-month rehab activity requirement and must pay compensation, court costs and surcharge totalling £665.