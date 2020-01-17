Wigan double killer Darren Pilkington back behind bars just weeks after being released

A Wigan double killer is back behind bars after yet another licence breach.

The parents of Darren Pilkington’s teenage victim Carly Fairhurst say it is further evidence that the thug should never have been released from his second manslaughter sentence in the first place.

It is less than three months since Trevor and Sheila Fairhurst were among the first people in British legal history to lodge a legal objection against the Parole Board’s decision to let the 35-year-old back into the community.

Their submission didn’t even make it to the appeal panel, being told it did not meet the criteria for showing the reasons given for release either breached guidelines or irrational.

This is the third time the Board has declared Pilkington fit for release since serving his original sentence for Carly’s 2006 killing only for him to blot his copybook soon afterwards.

The two first infringements that put him back inside were drug-related, but it has not emerged yet what he did to breach his licence this time.

Pilkington had previously served another jail term after admitting his part in the manslaughter of Hindley man Paul Akister in 2000.

It was during that time in prison that he became Carly’s pen friend as she misguidedly believed she could see good in him. On his release they became, much to the horror of the 19-year-old’s parents, partners.

It was an abusive relationship, the violent consequences of which Carly withheld from her family until it was too late. In a row at a house in Ince the pair were minding, Pilkington pushed her downstairs and left her badly injured all night before ringing for an ambulance. She died a few days later.

Admitting manslaughter, Pilkington was given an indefinite prison sentence with a minimum term of little more than two years, after which it was regularly necessary for the court system to revisit his case to consider whether he should be released or kept locked up.

This form of sentencing, which has since been scrapped, meant that the Fairhursts were annually having to submit victim impact statements explaining how much they were still hurting and and why they felt he should still be denied liberty.

When the day finally came for the Parole Board to judge him fit to be free, the couple predicted that, after two killings plus bad behaviour behind bars, he would soon be re-arrested, and sure enough he was.

That then set a new merry-go-round in process whereby the Fairhursts now are regularly having to prepare for his release, fruitlessly object, learn he is back in prison and then start all over again.

When Pilkington was last granted his freedom, the Board said that while Pilkington may well be “institutionalised” as the Fairhursts claim, that was in itself not a reason to prevent his release. It added that there is evidence to suggest that progress has been made in rehabilitating Pilkington in terms of drug issues since his previous recall, after the Fairhursts said that he had demonstrated an “inability to change”.

Mr Fairhurst said: “We have very mixed feelings today. We are glad that Pilkington is back in prison where he belongs but for how long?

“It means we will once again be having to go through the torment of lodging objections and appeals when it is time for him to get out once again.

“When will they learn that this man is incurably bad? We have been submitting letters and statements about keeping him behind bars every year for 12 years now and there seems to be no end to it.

“If he comes up for parole again and they decide to free him, we will have the chance to appeal; but after what happened last time and what happened to Marie McCourt over the release of Ian Simms, we are not at all confident.”

Mrs McCourt has been trying to stop Simms, the unrepentant murderer of her daughter Helen, from going free through the introduction of a “no body, no parole” clause nicknamed Helen’s Law. It could well become statute this year but could now be too late to prevent the release of Billinge pub landlord Simms who has never revealed what he did with his 22-year-old victim’s remains in 1988.

A Probation Service spokeswoman said: “We have recalled Darren Pilkington to prison.

“Public protection is our priority and offenders who breach their licence conditions and present an increased risk to the community will be returned to custody as quickly as possible.”

It was stated that Pilkington has not committed a further offence.