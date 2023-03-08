News you can trust since 1853
Wigan drink-driver admits to being almost four times over the limit

A Wigan motorist has admitted to being almost four times over the drink-drive limit.

By Charles Graham
Rodney Heaton, 47, of Gathurst Road, Orrell, gave a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped him at the wheel of a silver Peugeot on July 29, borough magistrates heard.

The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

He will learn his fate on April 4 before which he has been served with an interim driving ban while a pre-sentence report is prepared.