Wigan drink-driver admits to being almost four times over the limit
A Wigan motorist has admitted to being almost four times over the drink-drive limit.
By Charles Graham
5 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 8:26am
Rodney Heaton, 47, of Gathurst Road, Orrell, gave a reading of 138 microgrammes of alcohol in 100ml of breath when police stopped him at the wheel of a silver Peugeot on July 29, borough magistrates heard.
The legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
He will learn his fate on April 4 before which he has been served with an interim driving ban while a pre-sentence report is prepared.