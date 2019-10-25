Wigan drink-driver banned after crashing into parked cars and injuring partner while trying to help a friend

A Wigan man’s mercy mission to help a friend in need turned into a nightmare when he ploughed into three parked cars while over the limit.

Wigan justices heard Gary McKeown plead guilty to drink-driving at the wheel of a Honda Civic on Bolton Road, Ashton, on October 6.

Prosecuting, Ann Deakin said the 39-year-old crashed into three stationary vehicles at around 10pm, badly damaging them all. His partner, who had been sitting alongside him in the Honda, suffered chest and face injuries.

When police arrived McKeown, of Vicarage Close, Platt Bridge, admitted he had consumed alcohol and the lower of the two readings at the police station was 88 microgrammes of alcohol per 100ml of breath, more than double the legal limit.

Defending, Thomas Sherrington said McKeown had received a call from a friend involved in a domestic incident who needed picking up, and when a taxi firm could not promptly provide a vehicle, he committed a massive lapse in judgement and got in the car himself.

However, Mr Sherrington said that in the outcome of the smash he was remorseful and realised just how poor his judgement had been.

Mr Sherrington said: “He phoned a taxi for his friend but was told it would be an hour and a half.

“He decided she was alone and possibly vulnerable and decided to pick her up himself. That, of course, was a fateful decision.

“Unfortunately, under the influence he was involved in an accident. In his own words, he is disgusted by his behaviour.

“He is extremely conscious this could have ended even worse. He is extremely sorry for putting himself, his partner and potentially members of the public in danger.”

The court heard McKeown is a sheet-metal worker by trade and previously took his partner to work.

The bench fined him £400 and banned him from the road for 20 months. He accepted a drink-driving rehabilitation course which will reduce his ban if he completes it successfully. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge.