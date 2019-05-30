Wigan drink-driver claimed she was unwittingly served double spirits

A young mother caught drink-driving claimed she had been given double vodkas instead of singles.



Wigan magistrates heard 26-year-old Farrah Drury thought she could drive home after meeting friends on Sunday, May 5.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

But she was stopped by police on Golborne Road at 11pm as they were driving behind her Renault Clio at 50mph in a 40mph zone.

She appeared to have “slurred” speech, the court heard, and tests showed she had 45mcgs of alcohol in 100mls of breath. The legal limit is 35mcgs.

Drury, of Tatton Drive, Ashton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

Imran Ali, defending, said Drury had attended a funeral for her 10-year-old daughter’s grandmother two days earlier, after she was murdered in Leigh, and the child was struggling to cope with her death.

He said: “The defendant met up with some friends that evening. She asked for two vodkas. She believed they were single vodkas and her friend gave her doubles.”

Mr Ali said Drury was a single mother who had anxiety and depression. She had worked since leaving school, but had been unemployed for the past 18 months due to fleeing domestic violence.

She had used her car for school runs from Ashton to Leigh every day, but has sold it since being arrested, the court heard.

Magistrates imposed a 14-month driving ban, which can be reduced by 14 weeks if she completes a course.

Drury must also pay a £120 fine, £85 costs and £30 victim surcharge.