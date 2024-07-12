Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A motorist has been given the chance to reduce his road ban from 36 months to 36 weeks if he completes a course for drink-drivers.

Eric Hyatt, 48, of Mossdale Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being more than twice the drink-drive limit when police stopped his Renault Megane on Chapel Lane on May 4.

As well as the disqualification, which can be much reduced by taking the state-sanctioned course, he must also pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.