Wigan drink-driver given chance of shorter road ban

By Charles Graham
Published 12th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
A motorist has been given the chance to reduce his road ban from 36 months to 36 weeks if he completes a course for drink-drivers.

Eric Hyatt, 48, of Mossdale Road, Ashton, appeared before Wigan justices to admit being more than twice the drink-drive limit when police stopped his Renault Megane on Chapel Lane on May 4.

As well as the disqualification, which can be much reduced by taking the state-sanctioned course, he must also pay £199 in court costs and a victim services surcharge.

