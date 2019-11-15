Wigan drink driver "surprised" he was three times over the limit

A Wigan motorist who was caught behind the wheel while drunk told a court he was “surprised” to find he was more than triple the drink-drive limit.

Christopher Halsall was “swerving all over the road” in Wigan town centre when police pulled him over on October 26,

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court

In a hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, the 37-year-old, of Park Road, was banned from driving for 18 months after justices heard details of the incident.

Prosecutor Tess Kenyon told the courtroom that a police constable saw a Mini Cooper driving erratically in Riverway at around 5.30am.

The constable noted that the vehicle was “swerving all over the road”, at which point she activated emergency sirens and flashing lights, before pulling the vehicle over in Orchard Street.

Halsall was spoken to at the scene, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested and taken to the police station, where a further breath test provided a lowest reading of 119 mgs in 100ml of breath. The legal limit is 35mgs.

A spokesperson for the probation service told the court that Halsall had been out attending a “celebration” in Wigan.

He had driven to the event as he didn’t expect to be drinking that night, but ultimately ended up consuming several drinks containing vodka.

He had gone home but returned to the town centre to pick up his car in the early hours of the morning, which was when he was arrested.

He was “surprised” by the high alcohol reading he provided, the court heard, as he didn’t realise how much he had had to drink.

The probation officer added that Halsall had not touched alcohol since the incident, and had already sold his car in anticipation of being disqualified from driving.

It was also heard that he had suffered with mental health issues in recent months which had left him feeling “not in control of himself”.

Halsall was banned driving for 28 months, which can be reduced with the undertaking of a drink-drive awareness course.

He must complete 120 hours of unpaid work, pay £85 court costs and a £90 victim surcharge.

The chair of the bench told him: “You made the wrong decision. At 5.30am, the chances are you are still going to be over the limit.

“But you are clearly remorseful.”