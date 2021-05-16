Wigan drink-driver tore around village green with blue flashing light in car window

Moore was pulled up next to the village green at Wrea Green in Lancashire.

Checks revealed he was over the drink- drive limit

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Moore, of Anderton Street in Ince, admitted the offences and also admitted using an emergency blue flashing lighting illegally.

Prosecutor Scott Parker said the arresting officer noticed empty lager bottles in the car footwell.

When asked about the use of the light, Moore told the officer: “I am a first responder.”

Steven Townley, defending, said the flashing light was used by Moore when he worked on site as a forklift driver.

He said Moore was a union representative who had gone to Blackpool with a work colleague who was in danger of losing his job.

The lawyer said Moore had a drinking problem and said that the flashing light was switched on accidentally by Moore’s dog, which was also in the car .

Moore, who had a previous drink-drive conviction, was given a six-week jail term suspended for a year .

He must do 20 rehabilitation days and complete an alcohol treatment course.

He was also banned from driving for 22 months .