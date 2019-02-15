Wigan driver in dock over death of "wonderful" gran, 80

A man has denied causing the death of a “wonderful” borough gran by driving without “due care and attention”.

Jamie Hawkins of Essex Place in Tyldesley appeared at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court this week charged with causing the death of Alice Berry. an 80-year-old mother and gran from Leigh.

The 36-year-old, who pleaded not guilty to the charge at the first opportunity, will now face a trial to establish the circumstances that led to the pensioner’s death in June last year.

Hawkins, dressed in a suit, appeared in the dock this week speaking only to state his name, age and address and deny the charges.

The court heard how at on Sunday June 3, emergency services were called to Leigh Road to reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a car.

Officers attended and established that Alice had been crossing the road “in a westerly direction” when she was hit by the Citroen Picasso that was travelling on the northbound carriageway.

Magistrates were told that Alice suffered “serious” injuries and died a short time later.

Hawkins was reported to have stayed at the scene to help police with their inquiries.

Alice’s family released a heartfelt tribute to her, saying: “The best mother and grandmother anyone could have.

“She was loved by all and a friend to many.

“She will be sadly missed by us all.”

Eight months later, following an investigation by the serious collisions unit in which police appealed for witnesses to the crash; Hawkins has been brought before the courts.

Due to the “complexities” of any future trial and the need for evidence from expert witnesses, magistrates decided to send the matter to crown court - where it will be heard in front of a jury.

Both the crown prosecution service and Hawkin’s defence lawyer argued that the trial was too serious for the magistrates’ jurisdiction.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court on March 13 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.