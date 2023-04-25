Wigan driver 'sped along motorway at more than double the limit,' court hears

Paul Eatock, 45, of Convent Close, Roby Mill, Up Holland, hit a speed of of 82mph on the M62 at Salford on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a Jaguar XF Chequered Flag, Tameside magistrates were told.

This was when 40mph Smart motorway restrictions were in place.

The court heard that a camera caught Eatock travelling at 82mph when the limit was set at 40

The case was adjourned until August 1 when the defendant is expected to enter a plea.

In a separate case on the same day in court, another Wigan man was penalised for breaking the speed limit by almost 30mph on the same stretch

of the M62 (between junctions 11 and 10).

This was on May 1 last year when the limit was set at 70mph and 48-year-old Cristian Iordan drove his BMW at 99mph.