Wigan driver 'sped along motorway at more than double the limit,' court hears
A motorist drove his high-performance car at more than double the speed limit on a motorway, a court heard.
Paul Eatock, 45, of Convent Close, Roby Mill, Up Holland, hit a speed of of 82mph on the M62 at Salford on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a Jaguar XF Chequered Flag, Tameside magistrates were told.
This was when 40mph Smart motorway restrictions were in place.
The case was adjourned until August 1 when the defendant is expected to enter a plea.
In a separate case on the same day in court, another Wigan man was penalised for breaking the speed limit by almost 30mph on the same stretch
of the M62 (between junctions 11 and 10).
This was on May 1 last year when the limit was set at 70mph and 48-year-old Cristian Iordan drove his BMW at 99mph.
His driver's licence was endorsed with six points and he has a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £385 to pay.