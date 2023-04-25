News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Ticketmaster sparks fury over Coronation Concert ticket ballot email
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
1 hour ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up

Wigan driver 'sped along motorway at more than double the limit,' court hears

A motorist drove his high-performance car at more than double the speed limit on a motorway, a court heard.

By Charles Graham
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Paul Eatock, 45, of Convent Close, Roby Mill, Up Holland, hit a speed of of 82mph on the M62 at Salford on May 24 last year while at the wheel of a Jaguar XF Chequered Flag, Tameside magistrates were told.

This was when 40mph Smart motorway restrictions were in place.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Man charged with causing a Wigan dad of six’s death by dangerous driving
The court heard that a camera caught Eatock travelling at 82mph when the limit was set at 40The court heard that a camera caught Eatock travelling at 82mph when the limit was set at 40
The court heard that a camera caught Eatock travelling at 82mph when the limit was set at 40
Most Popular

The case was adjourned until August 1 when the defendant is expected to enter a plea.

In a separate case on the same day in court, another Wigan man was penalised for breaking the speed limit by almost 30mph on the same stretch

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

of the M62 (between junctions 11 and 10).

This was on May 1 last year when the limit was set at 70mph and 48-year-old Cristian Iordan drove his BMW at 99mph.

His driver's licence was endorsed with six points and he has a fine, court costs and a victim services surcharge totalling £385 to pay.