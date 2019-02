A drug addict has been hit with a community order after admitting to handling stolen goods.

Emma Critchley, 32, of Ince Green Lane, Ince, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to dishonestly receiving two guitars and a laptop worth £1,250, knowing them to be stolen.

She must carry out 60 hours’ unpaid work, attend a drug rehab course and pay £170 in costs.