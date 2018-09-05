Wigan drug addict jailed after burgling his mum's home

A drug addict from Wigan who burgled his own mother’s home was today behind bars.

Anthony Connor struck just a week after being released from prison, Bolton Crown Court was told.

His mother Lesley and the rest of his family are now said to have disowned the 31-year-old.

Connor, of Viscount Road, Marsh Green, had admitted to a burglary offence during a previous hearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.

Judge Graeme Smith jailed Connor for 12 months, after he had been committed for crown court sentence. The defendant’s mother penned a hard-hitting victim impact statement, when asked by police to describe her reaction to the break-in, at her property in Poolstock Lane on July 21.

She told police: “This was lower than low. He’s taken everything of any value.

“He was trying to take the computer and tablet and he would have taken them and sold them for drugs.

“He will never get back on track and I don’t believe he can live outside of prison. I want nothing more to do with him.”

Prosecutors say Connor’s mother, who had been out running errands, was confronted by her son, in the house, on her return.

Connor, who was also dealt with by the judge for two unrelated shoplifting offences, had been told previously that he was no longer welcome there, an earlier hearing was told.

Katie Beattie, prosecuting, told the hearing the victim’s wardrobes had been opened and rummaged through, the cover of an iPad had been removed and Ms Connor found her son had taken £14 from a glass jar.

It emerged that he had got into the house through a small, slightly-open window, leading to an upstairs room at the back, Every other door or window had been locked before she left.

She discovered a mobile phone and a syringe on the floor of the room where he had been and ornaments had been knocked off where he had broken in.

Earlier that day Mrs Beattie said that Connor had been caught stealing steak from Marks and Spencer in Wigan. When he was apprehended it was also found he had taken an electric toothbrush from Wilko’s.

Connor was taken straight back to prison, after admitting to trespassing at his mother’s house with intent to steal before the magistrates, as he had only just been released from jail on licence.