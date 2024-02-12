Wigan drug dealer told to pay back nearly £70k in three months - or spend a year behind bars

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stewart Melling, 35, was jailed for 12 months in December 2021 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs.

It followed an extensive investigation by police in Wigan, who executed a warrant at his home in Platt Bridge in August 2020 and discovered cannabis worth almost £45,000, numerous phones and almost £15,000 cash.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cash seized by police from Stewart Melling

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When questioned by police, Melling maintained his innocence, but detectives were able to link the money to his criminal activity.

A court has now ordered him to pay back £69,862.71 within three months or he could face a further year in prison.

Det Insp Pat Wood, of Greater Manchester Police’s Wigan Challenger organised crime group, said: “This is just another way we go after criminals. Our specialist Challenger team, who are tackling organised crime, will use all tools available to hit the criminals where it hurts – their pockets – to make sure they cannot continue their lives of luxury once released from jail.

“For us, a conviction alone isn’t enough and these people who have exploited the most vulnerable people in our society to fund their own lavish lifestyles should rightly be made to pay this back so the wider community can benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would like to thank the public for their continued support in assisting our work by reporting and sharing information.”