Wigan drug-drive crash man is spared jail term

A drug-driver who crashed his car while high on cocaine has been given an eight-week suspended prison sentence.

Peter Ben Ramsdale, 42, was also ordered to carry out 120 hours’ community service by Wigan magistrates. Ramsdale, of Calico Wood Avenue, Shevington, pleaded guilty to failing to stop after his Kia Cee’d struck a Honda Civic in Greenough Street on October 4.

He also admitted to driving with excess amounts of cocaine and benzoylecgonine in his blood and possession of cocaine.

Justices banned him from driving for 30 months and ordered him to carry out 12 days’ rehabilitation activities under probation service supervision.

Ramsdale was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £115 with £100 court costs.