Wigan drug driver banned from the roads

A man caught drug-driving has been banned from the roads.

Vieira Adriano, of Cambourne Drive, Hindley Green, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW 525 on Atherton Road on December 22 while over the legal limit for cocaine and benzoylecgonine, which is a metabolite of cocaine.

He also admitted driving without insurance on the same day.

A charge of driving other than in accordance with a licence was withdrawn.

Wigan magistrates banned the 35-year-old from driving for 18 months and ordered him to pay a £320 fine, £85 prosecution costs and £32 victim surcharge.