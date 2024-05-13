Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A road ban of 17 months was imposed on a Wigan man caught at the wheel while under the influence of cocaine and cannabis.

Gary Yates, 34, of Scholefield Lane, Scholes, stood before borough justices to admit having illegal quantities of both drugs in his system when police stopped his Ford Fiesta on Manchester Road, Ince, on January 12.