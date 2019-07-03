Wigan drug-driver jailed after car chase leads to smash

A notorious Wigan thug is back behind bars after he led police on a car chase which ended with a terrifying crash.

Joshua Corless, who was under the influence of drugs at the time, drove down a footpath during the pursuit which culminated with a head-on collision with a van, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The hearing was told that the 23-year-old was first seen driving erratically at the wheel of a Seat Leon on Severn Drive, Norley, on the morning of November 4 last year.

Police tried to stop him but he sped off. The pursuit went off-road onto a footpath off Canberra Road in Marsh Green, thankfully not hitting any pedestrians.

It continued onto Challenge Way and then Stadium Way where the officers saw Corless collide with a Volkswagen Transporter travelling in the opposite direction. Corless, of Inward Drive, Shevington, was arrested at the scene.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and was sentenced by the judge to 16 months in prison. He received another three months, to run concurrently, for driving under the influence of drugs and he also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police.

He was also banned from driving for three years and eight months, after which he must take an extended driving test.

Corless is no stranger to the courts.

In 2016 he was given a four years for a violent rampage in which 11 people were hit by him with a plank of wood.