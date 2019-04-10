Wigan drug farmer’s fate stalled by quest to claw back money

The sentencing of a Wigan man who admitted to running two cannabis farms with a combined output of £31,000 has been delayed - so the authorities can pursue him for his ill-gotten gains.

Joshua Hill, 29, of Sherwood Drive, Worsley Hall, has pleaded guilty to producing the Class B drug following the discovery of 56 cannabis plants at homes on Sherwood Drive and Ormskirk Road, and possessing criminal property

It had been planned to sentence him this month at Bolton Crown but it has now been postponed until May 21 so that it can be combined with a Proceeds of Crime Act hearing at which an attempt will be made to claw back the money he made illegally.

He was released on unconditional bail until then.