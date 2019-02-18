Wigan drug user's coat theft attempt thwarted by off-duty PCSO

A Wigan man made a drug-fuelled attempt to steal coats worth more than £100 from a high street shop.

Leslie Rigby made off from Marks and Spencer on Standishgate with two large winter coats, valued at £130, but his getaway was thwarted by an off-duty PCSO.

Rigby, of Greenfield Avenue in Ince, later tested positive for cocaine and opiates after being arrested.

The 51-year-old pleaded guilty to theft and was given a conditional discharge by Wigan magistrates.

The court heard Rigby was spotted by M&S security guards stuffing two coats into a bag, then ran without paying and pedalled off on his bike with a guard in pursuit, who apprehended him with an off-duty PCSO’s help.

Police officers arrived a short while later, and Rigby was arrested. Drug tests carried out at the station returned positive results for both cocaine and opiates.

Rigby almost faced further charges of failing to show up for the hearing, after he turned up late. He said he had no money to pay for transport, had decided to walk to court on crutches instead, but had underestimated the journey time.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay £120 in court costs. He was not ordered to pay any compensation, as the stolen jackets were recovered in a sellable condition.